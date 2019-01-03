Former Trail Blazers owner Weinberg died at 92

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 1979 file photo, NBA commissioner Larry O'Brien, right, shakes hands with Lawrence Weinberg, president of the Portland Trail Blazers before a hearing in New York. Weinberg, one of the founders and original owners of the Portland Trail Blazers, has died. He was 92. Weinberg's death was announced Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, by the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee. KATU reports that Weinberg was one of three partners who got the franchise started as an NBA expansion team in 1970 to the tune of $3.7 million. Irving H. Levin, of the San Diego Clippers is at center. Marty Lederhandler, File AP Photo