Naming names: A reckoning is underway in US Catholic Church

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Donald Wuerl, Archbishop of Washington, conducts Mass at St. Mathews Cathedral in Washington. Over the past four months, Roman Catholic dioceses across the U.S. have released the names of more than 1,000 priests and others accused of sexually abusing children in an unprecedented public reckoning spurred at least in part by a shocking grand jury investigation in Pennsylvania, an Associated Press review has found. Kevin Wolf, File AP Photo