Pregnant cow escapes truck heading to a slaughterhouse — and becomes a ‘proud mother’

Brianna the cow seemed destined for the slaughterhouse, but that’s not where she ended up.
Instead, the determined bovine made a daring escape from a truck that was going to a New Jersey slaughterhouse — and then found refuge at the Sklyands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue, according to NorthJersey.com.
Once there, Brianna gave birth to a calf named Winter, according to a Facebook post from the Sklyands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue.
She escaped “less than 10 minutes away from that slaughterhouse,” the sanctuary wrote on Facebook. “She’s never had freedom, she’d been impregnated about nine months ago, and had already lost her home and her family, but that wasn’t enough, EVERYTHING was about to be stolen from her, her beautiful baby, and her life.”
Brianna jumped about “eight feet down” from the truck when it was on Interstate 80 in Passaic County early Thursday morning, according to ABC7.
Video obtained by CBS New York shows the cow roaming freely on the busy road.
After Brianna leaped to freedom at around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, “the slaughterhouse decided to let Skylands keep her, so she (joined) another 70 cows in the sanctuary,” according to NJ.com.
Brianna’s first moments at the sanctuary can be seen in a video shared on Facebook.
Two days later, the pregnant cow gave birth to her “beautiful” calf Winter on Saturday afternoon, sanctuary founder Mike Stura told NorthJersey.com.
Stura shared a video of the birth on the sanctuary’s Facebook page.
“You can hear my voice change when I say ‘Hi baby,’” Stura wrote on the sanctuary’s Facebook post. “(T)hat is because I saw Winter open her eyes for the first time and look right at me.
“Easily one the most incredible things I’ve ever been involved in.”
Stura called Brianna a “proud mother” in the Facebook post.
As Winter and Brianna spend time together at the sanctuary, Stura said he’s left thinking about what would have happened if Brianna had never jumped from the truck.
“She and her unborn baby would have been needlessly killed,” he wrote on the sanctuary’s Facebook page. “This is the reality of dairy and meat.”
But now, the pair are safe and spending time together, Stura told NJ.com.
And what’s in store for Winter in the foreseeable future?
“She’ll never be without her mother,” Stura said, according to NJ.com.
