Lion is killed after escaping enclosure and killing worker at NC preserve, officials say

A lion that escaped its enclosure and killed one person Sunday at a North Carolina preserve was fatally shot, WTVD reported.
Officials with the Conservators Center said the lion was shot and killed to let emergency responders get the person who had been attacked, according to WRAL.
The lion escaped during a “routine cleaning” of its enclosure, officials said, per the TV station.
After escaping, officials said the lion “quickly killed one person,” according to WNCN.
The worker who was killed has not been identified until the coroner notifies the next of kin, WRAL reported.
There is no word how the lion escaped, but an investigation is underway, per FOX8.
The Conservators Center is located in Burlington, N.C., according to its website.
