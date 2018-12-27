Man cuts hole in pawn shop’s roof and rappels inside to steal AK-47s, Okla. cops say

In what Tulsa Police call a “well thought out crime,” thieves stole 18 rifles from an Oklahoma pawn shop, NewsOn6 reported.
“This wasn’t an easy crime,” Officer Jeanne Pierce said, according to NewsOn6.
The crime was set into motion on Dec. 21 when the shop’s telephone lines were cut — thus disabling the alarms, FOX23 reported. The backup alarm system either didn’t go off, or it wasn’t set.
Then, sometime between Dec. 24 and the morning of Dec. 26, someone cut a hole through the roof of Second Hand Rose Pawn Shop, the Tulsa World reported.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
With that opening, at least one thief rappelled into the building, police said, according to the newspaper. That was Joshua Pickett, police said, according to NewsOn6.
“These individuals really planned this out, to scale the side of the building, cut a hole in the roof and to know it dropped down into the attic and that you could get into the store from the attic,” Pierce said, according to KJRH.
“No doors were ever opened so we think they went in and out the same way, through the ceiling,” Pierce said, according to KJRH.
Police said about 18 rifles were stolen, according to the Tulsa World. Ten to 12 of those were “assault-style rifles,” police said, including AR-15s and AK-47s. Four stolen rifles have not been found, the newspaper reported.
Tulsa officers learned about the crime after an anonymous tip, NewsOn6 reported.
Since then, officers arrested Pickett, 44, in connection to the crime, the Tulsa World reported. He has not cooperated with investigators, the newspaper reported, and detectives believe others were involved.
Booking reports show that Pickett was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and stolen property under $1,000. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.
Comments