‘I got you.’ Teen Walmart cashier dips into college fund to pay woman’s grocery bill

John Lopez Jr., a 19-year-old in Princeton, Texas, originally took a cashier’s job at Walmart to save money for college, reported KTVT.

Then a woman in his checkout line panicked Monday when she came up short on a $110 grocery bill, according to a Facebook post by shopper Laci Simms.

“She was a few people ahead of us and when she had trouble paying her bill he stepped in and told her if she’d wait he would pay her total,” Simms wrote.

“She started crying and I was like ‘okay I got you – I got you’,” said Lopez, who also volunteers as a Salvation Army bell-ringer during the holidays, according to KTVT.





“He just renewed my faith in humanity and the generation we are raising!” Simms wrote in her Facebook post about the incident, which has received more than 1,500 comments and 3,000 shares.

On Friday, Mayor John-Mark Caldwell honored Lopez at an event at Walmart, reported KTVT.

An online GoFundMe account organized on behalf of Lopez had raised $27,000 of a $50,000 goal by Sunday afternoon.

“This year I’d like to keep the Christmas spirit alive by giving back to this young man,” wrote organizer Brandon Weddle on the GoFundMe campaign. “The comments that I’ve seen about this gentleman (are) extraordinary. He touches a lot of lives on a daily basis.”

“Let’s come together as a community and pay John’s tuition,” Weddle concluded. “He will do big things!”