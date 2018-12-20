Severe weather sweeps through Florida; tornadoes spotted

Authorities in Florida say 20 mobile homes have been damaged by a possible tornado touchdown as nasty weather sweeps through Central Florida.
According to a news release from Pasco County Fire Rescue, 20 or more homes received minor to moderate damage inside the Forest Lakes Estates mobile home community Thursday morning.
Zephyrhills is about a half-hour north of Tampa.
There were also reports of possible tornadoes in Polk County.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The National Weather Service in Ruskin predicts severe weather in the region through Saturday, with tornado and flood watches and warnings.
Comments