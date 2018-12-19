What does Kevin from ‘Home Alone’ look like now? Macaulay Culkin and Google show us

Well, Merry Christmas to all you “Home Alone” fans.
Media-shy Macaulay Culkin, who became a star playing the precocious Kevin McCallister in the classic holiday flick, stars in a new ad for Google Assistant that shows the world what Kevin looks like now — all grown up.
Hey, look, is that real facial hair?
Culkin shared the ad with his 169,000 Twitter followers on Wednesday, writing: “#heygoogle Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult? Me neither. But just in case you’re curious you should totally watch this #ad.”
The ad shows Kevin, now a man, finding himself home alone — yet again — and having to keep the homestead safe from the bad guys, this time with Google Assistant as his wingman.
“He then goes through his day at home as usual, this time using Google Assistant to order more aftershave, set reminders, and speak to the pizza man at the front door — of course telling him, ‘Keep the change, you filthy animal,’” according to CBS News.
Fans are eating up this rare Macaulay sighting.
“This made my Christmas, ya filthy animal,” tweeted one fan.
“Home Alone,” which some people argue is the best Christmas movie ever made, probably will be on a lot of minds — and TV stations — over the coming days. Last Christmas, Google reported that search interest in the movie, made in 1990, increased 1,900 percent, according to CNET.
Thus, Google has also gifted movie fans by hiding “Home Alone” Easter eggs on its digital assistant, CNET reports.
You can find some of them by asking it these questions, according to CNET:
“Hey Google, did I forget something?”
“Hey Google, the Wet Bandits are here.”
“Hey Google, I’m the man of the house.”
Culkin rarely does interviews. He made a rare make appearance last year on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where he talked about how “Home Alone” changed his life.
When DeGeneres told him that “there’s like a mystery around you,” Culkin compared himself to a groundhog who only comes out once a year.
People recognize him and ask him to re-create the Kevin-screaming-into-the-mirror face, but he won’t do it, he said, suggesting he won’t even do it for his mom.
He said he tries not to go out in public much during the holidays, which he jokingly called “my season.”
“I’ve had people who want to sit down and watch it with me, which is, like, both flattering and creepy,” grown-up Kevin said.
