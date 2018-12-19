Chris Watts admitted to killing pregnant wife and daughters. Then he got love letters

Chris Watts was sentenced to life in prison in November after he pleaded guilty to killing his pregnant wife and two daughters.
Now, the 33-year-old convicted murderer from Colorado is receiving love letters and fan mail as he begins his new life behind bars, prosecutors say.
That may sound odd to many. But Judy Ho, a psychologist and co-host of “Face the Truth,” told “Inside Edition” that it’s not uncommon for criminals to receive love and adoration from strangers who have heard about them on the news.
“These women have created a fantasy life for themselves especially with their pretend relationship with these men behind bars,” Ho said, according to “Inside Edition.” “It is oftentimes what we talk about when women seem to be attracted by bad boys.
“It is because they want to be the special person that can turn this life around and be able to attribute that to their own self esteem.”
Watts was arrested after his pregnant wife, Shanann Watts, and two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, appeared to vanish from their home in Frederick, Colorado, in August, according to CNN. At first, the man went on camera asking for help to locate his missing family.
But then, police say, the bodies of his wife and daughter were found, and Watts was arrested in connection to their deaths, CNN reported. He avoided the death penalty as a part of his plea deal.
And documents from the district attorney detail some of the letters that people have sent Watts while he was incarcerated, The Huffington Post reported.
One letter, from a 39-year-old woman, said, “I want to get to know you soooo bad its not even funny.”
“Literally your (sic) on my mind almost every single day since you were in the news,” that letter continued, according to The Huffington Post.
One woman named Kim wrote that she’s “hoping to brighten your days” while a woman named Tatiana sent Watts a picture of herself wearing a bikini with the caption, “I find myself thinking a lot about you,” according to “Inside Edition.”
Some expressed confusion over their own attraction to Watts.
“I’ve been watching your interview and I just became attracted to you and your story (don’t ask me why) lol,” another woman wrote, according to Fox31. “I know that you don’t know me and I don’t know you but I would really really hope that one day you and I could meet!”
While others reached out as a show of support, as seen in this letter from an inmate at the Colorado Department of Connections, according to Fox31.
“I can tell you right now that the media makes the worst situations into hell. I think that’s why I feel this connection to you… because the coverage & assumptions of you & your case already has me feeling irritated for you,” the letter reads. “They. All. Suck.”
Sheila Isenberg, author of the book “Women Who Love Men Who Kill,” explained why some women find themselves drawn to a man accused of such a heinous crime, according to The Huffington Post.
“We have always worshipped our celebrities,” Isenberg told The Huffington Post. “In the past, it was just movie stars. Now anybody who does anything unique becomes a celebrity, even if they’ve committed murder.”
Nikolas Cruz, the shooter who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has also received fan letters during his time behind bars, police say, according to CNN.
One person asked Cruz how he was “holding up” and then asked to be “writing buddies” before ending the letter with a smile. Another letter included photos from a woman in a bra and underwear as she sucked on a popsicle, according to CNN.
“I think your (sic) beautiful,” a third read, according to CNN. “Even if you don’t write back feel free to ask me anything.”
“Oh,” it concluded. “I forgot to mention that I’m a girl lol.”
