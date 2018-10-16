Resignation shakes up Alaska’s governor’s race

File - In this Aug. 20, 2018 file photo, Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, left, and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott sign forms at the Division of Elections office in Anchorage, Alaska after the two men submitted signatures to get their ticket on the November general election ballot. The governor of Alaska says Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott has resigned over unspecified “inappropriate comments.” The move upends what was already a difficult re-election fight for Gov. Bill Walker. Mallott’s decision was announced Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, shortly after Walker participated in a debate in Anchorage. Mark Thiessen, File AP Photo