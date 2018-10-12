Woman called cops on 9-year-old she says groped her — then 911 on reporters, videos show

Soon after a woman called the police on a black 9-year-old boy whom she accused of grabbing her butt, some on the internet gave her a nickname.
A video of “Cornerstore Caroline” garnered around 4 million views by Friday afternoon after a Facebook user identified as Jason Stovetop Littlejohn shared it on the social media site.
The confrontation happened Wednesday outside of a bodega in Brooklyn, New York City, according to The New York Post.
“As I walked up I noticed the argument, apparently the kid brushed up against her and she said he touched her and decided to call police on a nine year old child,” the man wrote on the video’s caption. “As you can see the kid is crying and the mom is upset.”
In the video, the woman is heard talking on the phone and saying “I want the cops here right now” and that she was “sexually assaulted” by a young black child. Children are crying in the background of the video as another woman, who appears to be their mother, tries to comfort them.
“White lady calls the cops on a black lady, I get it,” the woman says, as she notices a small crowd of people around her. “They’re videotaping.”
“Her son grabbed my a--,” she continues on the phone call. “And she decided to yell at me.”
She then mentions that there is surveillance footage in the store that can back up her case.
On Friday, Andrew Ramos, a reporter for WPIX11, tweeted the surveillance footage — which he says shows the woman “was wrong” — the child did not intentionally touch her butt.
Ramos identified the woman as “Theresa,” while outlets like Heavy.com, Vice News and The New York Post reported that her name is Teresa Sue Klein.
She had mentioned her phone number in the now-viral video, but the number later seemed to be disconnected.
Police arrived to the scene 17 minutes after she called, according to Ramos, but no report was filed as everyone had left.
Ramos shared another video that shows him interviewing the woman at her home before she called the cops — on him this time.
He followed that up with another video — this one showing police officers arriving at the woman’s home.
