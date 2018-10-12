Just hours after leaving #MeToo rally, woman raped on campus, Missouri cops say

A Missouri State University student has been charged with raping a woman hours after she attended a #MeToo rally in Springfield, Missouri, over the weekend.
Authorities charged Zachary Alperin with second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy, according to KTTS in Springfield.
Alperin and the woman went to some bars after the rally, then to her room on campus, the radio station reported, citing court documents.
She told police she let Alperin “sleep in her room but told him not to touch her because she was intoxicated,” wrote the Springfield News-Leader after reviewing the probable cause statement.
She said she woke up, and Alperin, who is 22, was on top of her naked, according to the News-Leader.
“The woman alleged that Alperin performed sex acts on her and she pushed him away,” the newspaper reported.
Before the rally, held in Park Central Square in downtown Springfield on Saturday, organizer Jordan Harris told the News-Leader the event was being planned before charges of sexual abuse were leveled at Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
“We want to show Springfield you are not alone in this,” Harris, a founder Me Too Springfield, told the newspaper.
On Friday morning, the group posted screenshots of media reports, one from England, about Alperin’s arrest.
“It’s awesome that our rally has been internationally recognized,” the post read. “We just wish it wasn’t for this.”
