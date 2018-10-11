Mom shaved 7-year-old daughter’s head and said she had cancer, police say. She didn’t

Dozens of people donated money to Jamie Kaye Parker to help pay her daughter’s medical expenses when she told them she had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
But the little girl didn’t have cancer, the fundraising was a scam and now the mom is in jail, according to The Express-Star in Chickasha, Oklahoma.
Parker raised money and received other items worth about $3,500, according to a Grady County Sheriff’s department incident report obtained by the newspaper.
People in Tuttle, Oklahoma stuffed cash into donation jars at local businesses over the last two years, Sheriff Jim Weir told KOCO in Oklahoma City.
He said Parker not only led strangers to believe her daughter was sick, she convinced her daughter that she had cancer - and even shaved her head.
“To put your daughter in that state of mind that she has a disease that could kill her, that she may die in the future, in the very near future? I think that’s almost the ultimate child abuse,” Weir told KOCO.
Parker is currently held on a $10,000 bond in the Grady County Law Enforcement Center in Chickasha, according to the jail log. She faces charges of child abuse in a medical setting and others related to running a con game, the log says.
Folks around town were shocked to hear they were allegedly scammed. The sheriff’s office has put out a call to find people who might have donated money.
Weir told local media that the con began in 2016 when Parker’s daughter was 7.
When Parker started poking around on the internet to find out why her daughter had a stomach ache, she read about non-Hodgkin’s lymphona and diagnosed the girl herself, Weir told KFOR in Oklahoma City.
Parker has been in trouble before. In 2016 she was convicted of stealing $2,000 from a local wrestling team’s booster club, Weir told KFOR.
“She said she didn’t do this so much for the money, but she said when she was convicted of the embezzlement for the sports team, that everybody turned their back on her and hated her and when they found out her daughter had cancer they started befriending her again,” the sheriff told KFOR.
