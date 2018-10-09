He hid 2 machetes under a pizza box, then started hacking his stepson, mom says

An Oklahoma woman says her estranged husband tried to hack up her son with a machete last week in a scene she described as a “living horror movie.”
Investigators with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said 47-year-old John Logan of Shawnee was drinking before the alleged attack.
His wife, Mary Logan, “had filed for divorce earlier in the week and had been granted a ‘no-contact’ order the day before” the Thursday incident, the sheriff’s office says on its website.
Authorities described an ambush by a man on a mission.
“He actually parked his car about a quarter of a mile away from the house,” undersheriff Travis Palmer told KOCO in Oklahoma City. “He snuck up to the residence in the dark, armed with two machetes.”
Palmer said authorities believe Logan was watching what was going on in the house through a window before he went in.
“When he came in the door, underneath the pizza box, he was carrying two machetes,” Mary Logan told KFOR in Oklahoma City. “And he came in and made some very derogatory comments about he was going to hack us up.”
She said her husband walked over to where her 20-year-old son, Patrick O’Ryan, was on the sofa and started swinging at him with the machete.
“With the look on his face, it was pure evil. It was pure evil that came through that door,” she told KFOR.
Logan cut open the top of his stepson’s head and one of his shoulders before he fled from the house, Palmer told the Shawnee News-Star.
He was on the loose for more than 24 hours and the subject of a manhunt before sheriff’s deputies caught up with him and arrested him without incident late Friday night, according to the sheriff’s department.
They found him hiding in a ditch after a passerby spotted him and reported it, the newspaper reported.
“He wouldn’t stop drinking. And just being mouthy, and he tried putting his hands on my mother,” Jesse Bolt, O’Ryan’s brother, told News 9 in Oklahoma City.
Bolt said his brother had reconstructive surgery on his skull at OU Medical Center on Friday. The hospital told News 9 that O’Ryan was in fair”condition after the surgery.
Mary Logan told News 9 that a blow from the machete penetrated her son’s skull.
As she waited for her son to come out of surgery, Logan told KFOR she “could have been planning a funeral right now.”
Comments