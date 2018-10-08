Florence mourns slain officer in candlelight service

A candlelight service was held at the First Baptist Church in Florence for Sgt. Terrence Carraway who was killed in a shooting Wednesday night that left six other police officers wounded.
By



Mourners gather for officer killed in South Carolina ambush

The Associated Press

October 08, 2018 08:19 AM

FLORENCE, S.C.

Mourners are paying their respects to a South Carolina police officer fatally shot in what authorities say was an ambush.

Visitation for Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway began Monday morning, and his funeral is scheduled for noon at the city civic center.

Investigators say Carraway was killed and six other officers wounded by 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins in his upscale Florence County neighborhood Wednesday.

Authorities say Hopkins first shot three deputies coming to his home to question his 28-year-old son in a sex assault case

Investigators say Hopkins then fired on other officers who rushed to help, hitting four Florence city officers, including Carraway.

Carraway had been with the police department for more than 30 years and was heavily involved in youth sports and mentoring.

