Texas man’s shooting by police overshadowed despite momentum

In this screenshot taken from Sept. 1, 2018, police dashboard camera video provided by the Arlington Police Department, an officer walks back to her cruiser after stopping O’Shae Terry for a vehicle registration violation in Arlington, Texas. Moments later, a backup officer who’s standing at the passenger-side door of Terry’s vehicle, fires shots into the SUV after its window rolled up and the vehicle started moving forward. Terry was killed. (Arlington Police Department via AP) AP