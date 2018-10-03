Brothers argued about who was finishing off the ribs – and then the knife came out, cops say

A fight over cooked meat in a Council Bluffs, Iowa hotel room left one man in the hospital and his brother sitting in jail facing multiple charges Saturday, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
Now 34-year-old Cale Jymm could face up to 12 years in jail over a charge of domestic assault with intent to inflict serious injury, according to the Daily Nonpareil.
Jymm had been living in a room with his brother for the past month to work at a nearby power plant, and the brothers were still searching for a permanent place to live, according to a police affidavit obtained by the Smoking Gun
Police say Jymm’s brother told them they had begun arguing over “the last of the ribs” when things turned violent, according to the World-Herald.
The brother said Jymm began punching him over and over, and that it was only after the fight ended he discovered he had been stabbed in the abdomen, police said in the affidavit. Cops said when they arrived around midnight they found the assailant’s clothes “covered” in blood and a blood-soaked pocketknife near the front door.
They went inside to find the victim washing out his stab wound in the bathroom, according to the World-Herald. He was taken to the hospital.
Police spoke with two witnesses from nearby rooms who told them they heard screaming, cursing and loud banging coming from inside the room, but that they did not know what the fight was about, according to the police affidavit. One witness told cops he thought the brothers were drunk, according to the report.
Jymm was placed under arrest, where he told officers he had been attacked by his brother and was trying to defend himself, the Daily Nonpareil reported. Police said Jymm had a bloody lip, bruises and scratches, but refused medical treatment, according to the affidavit.
It’s the latest alleged rib-related stabbing in the last few years. In 2015, a Muncie, Ind., woman was stabbed in the eye with a fork during a fight over the last rib at a barbecue, Fox 59 reported.
“It was just so ridiculous,,” a neighbor said at the time, according to the station. “Barbecue’s good and all that, but it’s not worth sticking somebody in the eye with a fork, you know?”
