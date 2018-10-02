Prosecutor: ‘Serial rioters’ charged in rally violence

U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Oct. 2, 1018, in Charlottesville, Va., regarding the arrest of four members of a militant white supremacist group in connection with a white nationalist torch-lit march and rally in Charlottesville, last year. The defendants, Benjamin Drake Daley, Michael Paul Miselis, Thomas Walter Gillen and Cole Evan White, are part of the Rise Above Movement, which espouses anti-Semitic views and meets regularly in public parks to train in boxing and other fighting techniques, according to an affidavit filed in the case. The Daily Progress via AP Zack Wajsgras