‘Drunkin’ Donuts?’: Dunkin’ and IHOP just unveiled their new breakfast-flavored beers

If you’re still recovering from IHOP’s “IHOb” phase and Dunkin’ Donuts’ decision to drop the ‘Donuts’ from its name, here’s some news for you: Both companies are releasing breakfast-themed beers to help you forget.
That’s right: IHOP announced in late September that it was partnering with Keegan Ales in Kingston, New York, to create its new “IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout,” according to a news release from the company.
IHOP says the beer “pairs the flavor of pumpkin and seasonal spices with IHOP’s World Famous Buttermilk pancakes into a rich, smooth stout.”
You’ll have to work pretty hard to get it, however. The company is only showcasing the drink at festivals and bars around the New York tri-state area for a limited time. At least for now.
“We’re excited to partner with IHOP on this first-of-its kind brew and bring fans a unique craft beer that blends the deep, roasted flavors of our stout with hints of pumpkin, vanilla and IHOP’s iconic pancake batter,” Tommy Keegan of Keegan Ales said in the news release.
But IHOP isn’t the only one getting in on the craft beer game. Dunkin’, formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts, also announced a boozy offering for the fall season: a “Dunkin’ Coffee Porter” from the Harpoon brewery in Boston.
“Dunkin’ Coffee Porter is a malty tasting brew that has a smooth mouthfeel with aromas of espresso and dark chocolate. The new brew pairs perfectly with fall favorites like hearty stews, seasonal desserts, tailgating and, of course, Dunkin’s signature donuts,” the company wrote in a news release.
“Dunkin’ has been there for us since the early days when getting the brewery up and running required a lot of beer, and even more coffee,” Dan Kenary of Harpoon said in the news release. “We couldn’t think of a better way to pay tribute to the company that’s helped fuel our success than to create something special for our fans by combining the taste of their favorite morning brew with one of ours.”
The beer is available at retail stores across the U.S. now, according to the company.
It’s not Dunkin’s first foray into beer. In 2017, the company dipped its toes into the mix with the “Dunkin’ Punkin Brown Ale” brewed in Morganton, North Carolina, Food & Wine reported.
“I, personally, would love to try the beers. If they do remind me of the dining experience, either at IHOP or Dunkin’, that can be a fun and transformative experience. The breweries that they teamed up with are legit and known for experimenting,” beer specialist and columnist David Flaherty said, according to Nation’s Restaurant News. “There is some uniqueness in taking the idea of breakfast and combining it with beer.”
Social media users gave the news mixed reactions, with some saying they couldn’t wait to try and others saying they weren’t getting their hopes up.
