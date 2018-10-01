Food Network star Alton Brown ties the knot in SC, brags about Charleston cuisine

Food Network star Alton Brown got married in Charleston over the weekend.

The TV celebrity, known for hosting “Good Eats” and “Iron Chef America” tied the knot with Elizabeth Ingram, confirming their union with a message on Instagram.

Brown posted that he and Ingram were married aboard a boat.

Along with a picture of one of the couple’s dogs, Brown wrote “Mom and dad got married on a boat and all I got was a glass of weird fizzy stuff.”

Before setting sail for the wedding ceremony, Brown said the couple enjoyed “a special brunch” at Charleston restaurant Chubby Fish.

The couple and their wedding party dined on a seven-course family-style menu at Chubby Fish, where Ingram, a restaurant and residential designer, did the interior design, Brenda Richards, a spokesperson for the restaurant, told The State.





After meeting at a book signing in 2016, Brown actually hired Ingram to renovate his Marietta, Georgia townhouse, saying “at some point, meetings turned into dates,” People magazine reported.

In 2016, Charleston City Paper reported Brown “adores” Charleston, after he made posts from several restaurants. Brown didn’t hold back his affection for the food he had at Chubby Fish, where he and Ingram enjoyed a private meal in the spring, according to Richards.

“The food, based on local by-catch, was one of the best meals I can remember,” Brown wrote in another Instagram post.

That is high praise coming from Brown, who has encountered some of the greatest chefs and cooks in the world with his work for Food Network. He also has written several books on the subject, including the best selling “Everyday Cook,” as well as “I’m Just Here for the Food,” among other titles.

On Instagram, Brown singled out the shrimp and rice as his favorite from the wedding brunch.

Richards told The State the couple is keeping the rest of the brunch menu private.

But the menu for the post-wedding cruise party held at a private residence was shared, and it included oysters and caviar, beef with salsa verde, trotter trumpets, red snapper with vegetables, a salad (tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, olives, feta cheese and nuts), lentejas (a Mexican stew), a whole beeliner (fish), and toast with Funky Monkey cheese from North Carolina, according to postandcourier.com.

That caviar was not a secret, as Brown said before the wedding that the couple “are caviar fanatics,” Food & Wine reported.

“We’re gonna have lots of it, good stuff. My fiancé and I are both pretty crazy about fish eggs, that’s the one thing we’re really splurging on,” Brown said, according to Food & Wine, which also reported that “Good Eats” is returning on Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. on Food Network and will be called “Return of the Eats.”

This is Brown’s second marriage, according to People, which reported he divorced DeAnna Brown in 2015.