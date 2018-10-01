AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

White House gives FBI freer rein in Kavanaugh investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has given the FBI clearance to interview anyone it wants to by Friday in its investigation of sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
The new guidance, described to The Associated Press by a person familiar with it, was issued to the FBI over the weekend in response to Democratic and news media pushback that the scope of the probe was too narrow.
It comes as the FBI presses ahead with its investigation, questioning in recent days at least three people about accusations of misconduct against Kavanaugh dating to when he was in high school and college. Among the witnesses interviewed were men who California college professor Christine Blasey Ford says were present at a party of teenagers in the early 1980s at which she says was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh.
President Donald Trump, addressing concerns about the probe's expansiveness at a news conference Monday, said he wants the FBI to do a "comprehensive" investigation and "it wouldn't bother me at all" if agents pursued accusations made by three women who have come forward. But he also said Senate Republicans are determining the parameters of the investigation and "ultimately, they're making the judgment."
"My White House will do whatever the senators want," Trump said. "The one thing I want is speed."
___
Democrats' new tack: Go hard after Kavanaugh's credibility
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are raising new questions about the truthfulness of Brett Kavanaugh's sworn testimony to the Senate, shifting tactics against President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee as they await the results of the FBI's background investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.
Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democrats' leader from New York, accused Kavanaugh of delivering a "partisan screed" during the Judiciary Committee hearing last week. He said Kavanaugh seemed willing to "mislead senators about everything from the momentous to the mundane" to ensure his ascension to the high court.
"The harsh fact of the matter is that we have mounting evidence that Judge Kavanaugh is just not credible," Schumer said Monday.
Not so, argued Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, contending the Democrats are simply looking to "move the goalposts" to prevent Kavanaugh's confirmation. He pledged that the full Senate would begin voting on Kavanaugh's nomination this week.
"The time for endless delay and obstruction has come to a close," he said.
___
Trump hails NAFTA revamp, Trudeau calls it 'win-win-win'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump hailed his revamped North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico as a breakthrough for U.S. workers on Monday, vowing to sign it by late November. But it still faces a lengthy path to congressional approval after serving for two decades as a political football for American manufacturing woes.
Embracing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which the Canadians joined just before a Sunday midnight deadline, Trump branded it the "USMCA," a moniker he said would replace the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA. With a satisfied smile, the president said the new name had a "good ring to it," repeating U-S-M-C-A several times.
But he noted that the agreement would need to be ratified by Congress, a step that could be affected by the outcome of the fall elections as Democrats seek to regain majorities in the House and Senate. When a reporter suggested he seemed confident of approval after his announcement, he said he was "not at all confident" — but not because of the deal's merits or defects.
"Anything you submit to Congress is trouble, no matter what," Trump said, predicting that Democrats would say, "Trump likes it so we're not going to approve it."
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that his country was in a more stable place now that it had completed the negotiations. He said the deal needed to be fair since one trading partner was 10 times larger. He said Canada did not simply accept "any deal."
___
AP Explains: How NAFTA 2.0 will shake up business as usual
WASHINGTON (AP) — American dairy farmers get more access to the Canadian market. U.S. drug companies can fend off generic competition for a few more years. Automakers are under pressure to build more cars where workers earn decent wages.
The North American trade agreement hammered out late Sunday between the United States and Canada, following an earlier U.S.-Mexico deal, shakes up — but likely won't revolutionize — the way businesses operate within the three-country trade bloc.
The new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement replaces the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, which tore down trade barriers between the three countries. But NAFTA encouraged factories to move to Mexico to take advantage of low-wage labor in what President Donald Trump called a job-killing "disaster" for the United States.
Sunday's agreement is meant to bring manufacturing back to the United States. The president, never known for understatement, said the new deal would "transform North America back into a manufacturing powerhouse."
But America had to make some concessions, too. For example, it agreed to retain a NAFTA dispute-resolution process that it wanted to jettison but Canada insisted on keeping.
___
AP FACT CHECK: Trump on new trade deal with Canada, Mexico
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump inaccurately described his new trade deal with Canada and Mexico as the biggest ever — it's not even close — and glossed over some possible consequences of the agreement, such as higher car prices.
Here's a sampling of his expansive statements on the deal Monday and the complexities behind them:
TRUMP: "The agreement will govern nearly $1.2 trillion in trade, which makes it the biggest trade deal in the United States' history."
THE FACTS: That's wrong, simply by virtue of the number of trade partners involved.
The proposed new agreement, replacing the North American Free Trade agreement, covers the same three countries. The Trans-Pacific Partnership, negotiated by the Obama administration, included the three NAFTA partners — United States, Canada and Mexico — plus Japan and eight other Pacific Rim countries. Trump withdrew the United States from the pact on his third day in office.
___
Flake vows to vote 'no' if Supreme Court nominee lied
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Republican senator who suddenly sits at the center of the explosive Supreme Court debate promised Monday to oppose President Donald Trump's nominee should an ongoing federal investigation determine he lied under oath.
Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, who holds extraordinary leverage in the confirmation process, addressed Judge Brett Kavanaugh's future directly as he trekked across New England while exploring a possible run for president. Asked what would cause him to vote "no" on Kavanaugh, Flake pointed to "any evidence that corroborates" his accuser's story.
"Any nominee that lies to the committee, that is disqualifying," Flake told reporters after delivering a speech in New Hampshire, the state that hosts the nation's first presidential primary election.
During a Boston appearance earlier in the day, Flake also vowed to ensure the FBI conducts "a real investigation" into the allegations against Kavanaugh. "It does us no good to have an investigation that just gives us more cover," he said at the Forbes Under 30 Summit.
Flake's comments came as the White House insisted it's not "micromanaging" a one-week review of decades-old allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh. Some Democratic lawmakers claimed the White House was keeping investigators from interviewing certain witnesses.
___
Indonesia quake: a neighborhood buried, a final embrace
PALU, Indonesia (AP) — For two days, Edi Setiwan helped pull the dead and the living out of a sea of mud and debris, all of them victims of one of Indonesia's deadliest earthquakes in years.
And then, half-buried in the brown sludge, he saw two motionless bodies that broke his heart.
"I could see my father still embracing my sister," Setiwan said Monday, recounting the devastating moment he found the pair entombed in mud near their home in the Indonesian city of Palu.
"I just cried," he said. "I was able to save other people, but I was unable to save my own family."
Friday's magnitude 7.5 quake killed more than 840 people and destroyed thousands of homes, triggering an immediate humanitarian crisis that has left countless residents in desperate need of food, water and fuel.
___
Vegas memorial: 'Pain that never really goes away'
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A year after Jann Blake and two friends survived the gunfire at a country music festival in Las Vegas, the trio returned to the city Monday to mark the 12 months that have passed since the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history.
"We need to have this. It's not a closure ceremony, it's more a remembrance," Blake said at an evangelical prayer vigil. "There was a lot of good. There were people in there that helped us get out."
Blake, of Menifee, California, along with Linda Hazelwood of Anaheim and Michelle Hamel of Yorba Linda — held hands and bowed heads at the ceremony at City Hall, one of many somber tributes marking the anniversary of the night that a gunman opened fire from a high-rise casino-resort suite on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans.
As dawn broke over the city Monday, a flock of doves were released at a ceremony, with each bird bearing a leg band with the name of one of the 58 people slain.
"Today we remember the unforgettable. Today, we comfort the inconsolable," Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval gathered told several hundred survivors , families of victims, first-responders and elected officials who gathered at the dawn ceremony at an outdoor amphitheater.
___
Discoveries that revolutionized cancer care win Nobel Prize
Two researchers from the U.S. and Japan won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for discoveries that have revolutionized cancer care, turning the body's immune system loose to fight tumors in an approach credited with saving an untold number of lives.
James Allison of the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center and Tasuku Honjo of Kyoto University learned how cancer can put the brakes on the immune system — and how to release those brakes.
Their work, conducted separately during the 1990s, led to the development of drugs known as "checkpoint inhibitors," first used to treat the deadly skin cancer melanoma but now used for a growing list of advanced-stage tumors, including those of the lungs, head and neck, bladder, kidney, colon and liver.
The drugs marked an entirely new way to treat tumors, a kind of immunotherapy that uses the patient's own body to kill cancer cells. Up until then, the standard arsenal consisted of surgery to remove the tumor and radiation and chemotherapy to poison the cancer.
The research was "a landmark in our fight against cancer," the Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute said in announcing the award. The two scientists will share the 9-million-kronor ($1.01 million) prize.
___
APNewsBreak: Attorney: Ellison abuse claim unsubstantiated
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An ex-girlfriend's allegation that Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison once physically abused her could not be substantiated because she refused to provide video she said she had of the incident, an attorney with links to the state's Democratic party who was hired to investigate the claims concluded in a draft report obtained by The Associated Press.
The party launched an investigation after Karen Monahan alleged in August that the Democratic congressman dragged her off a bed by her feet while screaming obscenities at her in 2016. Ellison, also a deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has denied the accusation.
Monahan said she had video footage of the incident and leveled the allegation just days before a crowded Democratic primary for Minnesota attorney general that Ellison went on to win. But she declined to turn over the video during the investigation conducted by attorney Susan Ellingstad, a partner at the same Minnesota law firm as Charlie Nauen, the top lawyer for Minnesota's Democratic-Farmer-Labor party.
In her report , Ellingstad noted Monahan's shifting rationale for refusing to produce the video footage, including that it was lost, on a USB drive in storage or that it was too embarrassing and traumatic to release. Ellingstad also wrote that Monahan would not allow her to view the footage privately, and that Monahan's sons — who claimed to have seen the video — declined interviews.
"An allegation standing alone is not necessarily sufficient to conclude that conduct occurred, particularly where the accusing party declines to produce supporting evidence that she herself asserts exists," Ellingstad wrote. "She has thus repeatedly placed the existence of the video front and center to her allegations, but then has refused to disclose it."
Comments