AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump bows to pressure, agrees to FBI probe of Kavanaugh
WASHINGTON (AP) — Reversing course, President Donald Trump bowed to Democrats' demands Friday for a deeper FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after Republican Sen. Jeff Flake balked at voting for confirmation without it — a sudden turn that left Senate approval newly uncertain amid allegations of sexual assault.
Kavanaugh's nomination had appeared back on track earlier Friday when he cleared a key hurdle at the Senate Judiciary Committee. But that advance came with an asterisk. Flake indicated he would take the next steps — leading to full Senate approval — only after the further background probe, and there were suggestions that other moderate Republicans might join his revolt.
The abrupt developments gave senators, the White House and millions of Americans following the drama at home hardly a chance to catch their breath after Thursday's emotional Senate hearing featuring Kavanaugh angrily defending himself and accuser Christine Blasey Ford determinedly insisting he assaulted her when they were teens.
Emotions were still running high Friday, and protesters confronted senators in the halls.
"The country is being ripped apart here," said Flake.
___
How Sen. Flake brought the Senate back from the brink
WASHINGTON (AP) — The tension in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room was almost unbearable in the hours and minutes before Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake announced that he wanted a limited FBI investigation of the sexual assault claims against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
The committee, and the Senate, seemed to be careening toward bedlam. Republicans gave fiery speeches defending Kavanaugh. Some Democrats walked out of the room, irate that the committee was voting on Kavanaugh less than 24 hours after hearing from his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford. Protesters roamed the halls outside and yelled at senators, including Flake hours earlier as he tried to get into an elevator.
As Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar said, it was "not normal."
Then Flake made his move, signaling Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware to come talk to him in a small private room off the dais.
Suddenly, the mood in the room began shifting from death match to deal making as senators huddled in a back hallway off the anteroom.
___
Indonesia tsunami and quake devastate coast; deaths top 380
PALU, Indonesia (AP) — A tsunami swept away buildings and killed at least several hundred people on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, dumping victims caught in its relentless path across a devastated landscape that rescuers were struggling to reach Saturday, hindered by damaged roads and broken communications.
Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said 384 people were killed in the hard-hit city of Palu alone.
The nearby city of Donggala and the town of Mamuju were also ravaged by the 3-meter (10-foot) -high tsunami but have not yet been reached by aid due to damaged roads and disrupted telecommunications.
Nugroho said "tens to hundreds" of people were taking part in a beach festival in Palu when the tsunami, which was triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake, struck at dusk on Friday. Their fate was unknown.
Palu, which has more than 380,000 people, was strewn with debris from collapsed buildings. A mosque heavily damaged by the quake was half submerged and a shopping mall was reduced to a crumpled hulk. A large bridge with yellow arches had collapsed. Bodies lay partially covered by tarpaulins and a man carried a dead child through the wreckage.
___
Syria, North Korea to have their say at UN gathering
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Two of the planet's most troubled hot spots are sending envoys to have their say before the world on Saturday.
North Korea and Syria, places of international concern that spill trouble beyond national borders, are to appear before the U.N. General Assembly at a time when both countries could be on the cusp of significant developments.
Trump and his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, are trying to regain momentum more than three months after the Singapore summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, and are pushing for a second meeting in their quest to get Pyongyang to renounce its nuclear ambitions. Syria could be on the verge of emerging from seven years of bloody conflict that included the use of chemical weapons.
Pompeo is planning to visit Pyongyang next month to prepare for a second Kim-Trump summit. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has also said this week that he wants to meet with Kim. Still, there is widespread skepticism that Kim will actually relinquish an arsenal that Pyongyang likely sees as the only way to guarantee the Kim dynasty's continued authoritarian rule.
In a wide-ranging news conference at the U.N. on Wednesday, Trump said he was optimistic Kim wants to get a deal done because of their close ties.
___
North Korea learns to embrace its inner consumer
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — In an instructional television program about table tennis on the state-run sports channel, every ball, paddle and shirt bear the logo of "Naegohyang," one of North Korea's most recognizable brands. A documentary about the Pyongyang Maternity Hospital ends with new mothers being handed smartly packaged disposable diapers — with the local brand featured prominently.
Has North Korea discovered the art of product placement?
Subtle shifts like the quiet insertion of what looks a lot like advertising onto the North Korean airwaves exemplify how in the era of leader Kim Jong Un the North is learning to embrace its inner consumer. Officials won't come right out and say so, but the rise of a consumer culture is a major feature of Kim's plans to strengthen the economy and lift the people's standard of living.
Entertaining and innovative aren't words often used to describe North Korean TV, which has just one channel available everyday throughout the country and just a few more a few days a week in the capital. Programming is relentlessly ideological and always on-message.
But examples like the Naegohyang-laden table tennis program suggest at least some officials within the regime have been given a green light to push the envelope.
___
7 Gazans, including 2 boys, killed by Israeli fire on border
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli troops killed seven Palestinians, two of them children, and wounded dozens more, Palestinian health officials said, in the deadliest day in recent weeks as Gaza's Hamas rulers stepped up protests along the border fence.
Thousands of Palestinians gathered Friday at five locations along Gaza Strip's frontier with Israel in response to calls by Hamas, the militant group that has controlled Gaza since seizing it from the Palestinian Authority in 2007.
Two of the dead were children, aged 12 and 14, the Gaza Health Ministry said, adding that all the dead had gunshot wounds. At least 90 other protesters were wounded by live fire, officials said.
Hamas has led weekly protests since March, but accelerated them in recent weeks to near daily events, pressing in large part for an end to a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed after Hamas's violent takeover of Gaza in 2007. Hamas ousted forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in an armed coup.
At the fence, protesters burned dozens of tires, using the thick black smoke as a screen to throw rocks and explosives toward Israeli troops stationed on the opposite side of the fence. The soldiers responded with tear gas and gunfire.
___
What comes next in Facebook's major data breach
NEW YORK (AP) — For users, Facebook's revelation of a data breach that gave attackers access to 50 million accounts raises an important question: What happens next?
For the owners of the affected accounts, and of another 40 million that Facebook considered at risk, the first order of business may be a simple one: sign back into the app. Facebook logged everyone out of all 90 million accounts in order to reset digital keys the hackers had stolen — keys normally used to keep users logged in, but which could also give outsiders full control of the compromised accounts.
Next up is the waiting game, as Facebook continues its investigation and users scan for notifications that their accounts were targeted by the hackers.
What Facebook knows so far is that hackers got access to the 50 million accounts by exploiting three distinct bugs in Facebook's code that allowed them to steal those digital keys, technically known as "access tokens." The company says it has fixed the bugs.
Users don't need to change their Facebook passwords, it said, although security experts say it couldn't hurt to do so.
___
Marty Balin, founder of Jefferson Airplane, dies at 76
NEW YORK (AP) — Marty Balin, a patron of the 1960s "San Francisco Sound" both as founder and lead singer of the Jefferson Airplane and co-owner of the club where the Airplane and other bands performed, has died. He was 76.
Balin died Thursday in Tampa, Florida, on the way to the hospital, spokesman Ryan Romenesko said. The cause of death was not immediately available.
Balin, who underwent emergency heart surgery in 2016, sued a New York hospital earlier this year, saying a tracheotomy he had at the time paralyzed a vocal cord and caused other damage.
"We knew he had some health problems, but he really didn't talk about it at all and we never pressed him," fellow Jefferson Airplane founding member Jorma Kaukonen said following a show with his band Hot Tuna on Friday night in Massachusetts. "His passing to me at least was sudden and unexpected.
"He was certainly one of the greatest voices of my time," Kaukonen continued. "His intense commitment to song and music, it just never abated."
___
Airline now says 1 missing after Pacific lagoon plane crash
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The airline operating a flight that crashed into a Pacific lagoon on Friday in Micronesia now says one man is missing, after earlier saying all 47 passengers and crew had safely evacuated the sinking plane.
Air Niugini said in a release that as of Saturday afternoon, it was unable to account for a male passenger. The airline said it was working with local authorities, hospitals and investigators to try to find the man.
The airline did not immediately respond to requests for more details about the passenger, such as his age or nationality.
Local boats helped rescue the other passengers and crew after the plane hit the water while trying to land at the Chuuk Island airport.
Officials said on Friday that seven people had been taken to a hospital. The airline said six passengers remained at the hospital Saturday, and all of them were in stable condition.
___
Americans try to regroup as Europe has 5-3 lead in Ryder Cup
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Europe has a 5-3 advantage going into the second day of the Ryder Cup, a lead that feels even bigger with the momentum from its first sweep of a session since 1989.
U.S. captain Jim Furyk is not ready to panic.
After the Europeans won all the foursomes matches to overcome a 3-1 deficit, Furyk was looking at the big picture. He points out there are 20 matches still to be played at Le Golf National.
Furyk is sending out the same fourballs pairings Saturday that he used in the opening session.
Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed get a rematch against Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, the European duo who won both matches on Friday. Furyk is expected to shake up his foursomes pairings in the afternoon.
