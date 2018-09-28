Yes, that’s Malia Obama with a harmonica in the new ‘Walking on Air’ music video

Yes, your eyes do not deceive you. That is former first daughter Malia Obama in a new music video from the indie folk pop band New Dakotas.
The oldest child of Barack and Michelle Obama is the woman whipping her hair, jamming out on a harmonica — a harmonica! — and lip syncing to a song called “Walking on Air.”
The harmonica part is just pretend, according to The Hill.
Darn, and here we were hoping she’d picked up the talent from a Secret Service agent or at Harvard, where she’s a student.
She first pops up around the 1:40 mark.
“The brief glimpses of Obama in the video show her sporting a knit cap and oversized shirt as she cheerfully mouths the lyrics to the upbeat tune,” writes the political news website. “Obama also looks directly into the camera as she dances and pretends to rock out for a harmonica solo.”
The four members of the band, like Malia, attend Harvard, according to Vibe, which bets that the celebrity cameo will grab a lot of attention for the video. The band members are seniors, Vibe reports, while Malia is a sophomore.
“The premise of the music video centers around the group attempting to find a new member of their band, and various people audition for the new spot,” writes Vibe.
Hmmm. Looks like Malia already got the gig.
