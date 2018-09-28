LSU basketball player killed outside sandwich shop ‘was such a caring individual’

Wayde Sims, a junior on the LSU men’s basketball team, was shot and killed early Friday morning in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, police say.
Sims was shot outside a Subway restaurant at 668 Harding Blvd., according to The Advocate, where police responded just before 12:20 a.m. Friday. The Subway was closed at the time of the shooting.
“A male victim, later identified as Wayde Sims, 20, was transported to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound,” a Baton Rouge police report obtained by KTVE stated.
Sims died at the hospital, police told WAFB.
In his sophomore season with Louisiana State, Sims played in 32 games, starting 10 of them, and averaged 5.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, according to his LSU Athletics player profile.
He was the 2014-15 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year in high school, helping University High, which is also in Baton Rouge, to three state championships.
Teammates and friends, like former LSU forward Aaron Epps, remembered Sims fondly upon hearing of his passing.
“Lil bro was such a caring individual man I’m hurt,” Epps tweeted. “RIP Wayde.”
An LSU spokesperson told WBRZ that the university would release a statement later Friday. Sims’ father, Wayne Sims, also played basketball at LSU, from 1987-1991, according to the university.
