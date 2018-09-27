Supreme Court Justice Kagan won’t discuss Kavanaugh

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan waits to begin a discussion at the University of California, Los Angeles, with UCLA Law School Dean Jennifer Mnookin, not shown, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. Kagan won’t talk about Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process but she’s sure about one thing: the nation’s highest court hates deadlocks. Kagan told law students at UCLA on Thursday that the justices worked “super hard” to find consensus after Antonin Scalia’s death in 2016 left the panel with only eight judges. Brian Melley AP Photo