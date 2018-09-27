Cop was thrown 50 feet in crash during funeral escort. Grieving dad came to his aid

It was a tragedy amid another tragedy.
Slidell, Louisiana, Police Officer Jason Seals was escorting a veteran’s funeral procession on Tuesday when someone suddenly pulled in front of his motorcycle, police said on Facebook. He struck the other vehicle and was launched 50 feet through the air, the Advocate reported.
Adam Galloway, the father of the deceased veteran who died of a medical condition at Fort Hood, saw what happened. His paramedic training kicked in — and he rushed from the procession to the fallen officer’s aid, WWLTV reported.
“I was trained to do that and I did,” Galloway said. “I tried to do what I could for him. He had labored breathing, possibly a head injury. He wasn’t responding until, eventually he responded when somebody called his name a few times and he actually gripped my ex-wife’s hand,” he said, according to the station.
But there was something else.
“I asked the deputy what was his name and he said his name is Jason. I broke down because that was my son’s name that we were in the funeral for,” Galloway said, according to the Advocate. “I just wanted to make sure he was all right. I would do that for anybody.”
He said he wanted to stay with the officer but other officials arrived and told him he needed to go to the funeral, according to WWLTV.
Seals was rushed to a New Orleans hospital, where doctors initially said it was too early to make any predictions about his recovery, Slidell police wrote.
“We are asking for your continued prayers and support. So far, all of your prayers have been answered!” the department wrote. On Wednesday, police reported that Seals’ condition was improving.
‘”The doctors are very optimistic and giving positive progress reports every few hours. The Slidell Police Department and the Seals family thanks all of you for your continued prayers and support,” the department wrote. Police said it was a miracle Seals survived the crash.
“He was thrown over 50 feet from his motorcycle. And for him to still be with us right now is nothing short of a miracle. God was with him,” Slidell Police Department spokesman Daniel Seuzeneau said, according to WWLTV.
It’s not clear if charges were filed against the driver involved in the crash. The Advocate reported that Lousiana State Police were investigating, and that they did not immediately return a request for comment.
