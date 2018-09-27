10 Things to Know for Today

In this Sept 24, 2018 picture, Chelsea Romo, who lost her eye in the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, poses for a portrait in San Diego. After losing her left eye and getting shot in the other, Romo was told it could take more than a year until she could see. But as the anniversary approaches of the Oct 1, 2017 attack on a Las Vegas country music festival, she can insert a lens to have nearly perfect vision in one eye. Everything has changed since the shooting, she said, but her recovery has been nothing short of a miracle. Gregory Bull AP Photo