100-year-old eats Chick-fil-A every day. Fast-food chain gave him the ‘best gift,’ he says

Lots of birthday’s are celebrated at fast-food restaurants, but usually they involve children.

One Chick-fil-A recently threw a birthday party for a regular customer, and even though he’s no kid, he was beaming with joy.

On Sept. 21, a Chick-fil-A in Oldsmar, Florida celebrated Stephen Bellissimo, who turned 100 years old, according to People magazine. They gave him extra reason to smile with a special gift.

Bellissimo has been going to the restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches for 20 years, FOX 13 reported, adding he dines there “virtually every day,” ordering the same meal and sitting in the same booth.

Because he is such a regular customer, the staff at the Chick-fil-A outside of Tampa threw the 100-year-old a birthday party, per 6 ABC.

Bellissimo appears to be surprised when he walked into the chain restaurant that was decorated with banners and other party favors in honor of his birthday, a video from Fox News shows. He was celebrated by the staff and greeted with a hug.

They affectionately call him ”Mr. Steve,” and had the perfect birthday gift for him.

“Mr. Steve, we want to give you Chick-fil-A for the rest of your life,” marketing director Brittani Craft said, a video from FOX 13 shows, prompting Bellissimo to break into a smile.

“That is the best gift I could ever receive! Thank you very much!” Bellissimo replied, the video shows.

His visits to that Chick-fil-A had been reduced to once per week after he was injured in a fall, FOX 13 reported.

But after hearing about his gift, he vowed to return every day, according to 6 ABC.

Chick-fil-A is getting into the habit of giving away free food as birthday gifts.

A baby that was born in the bathroom of a Chick-fil-A near San Antonio in July “will get free Chick-fil-A for life,” McClatchy previously reported. The family pulled into the Chick-fil-A to drop off their other two daughters before heading to the hospital, but Falon Griffin was in labor and the staff at the restaurant allowed the family to use the bathroom to deliver Gracelyn Mae Violet Griffin.