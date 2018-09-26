See the ‘bromance’ photos of two Arkansas cousins that melted thousands of hearts

We don’t have to tell you how close cousins Dustin Kellar and Roger Kellar are - they do live just three miles apart in Hot Springs, Ark.
You can see it for yourself in nearly two dozen cheeky “bromance” portraits they posed for this month that have gone viral on social media.
Saddle up.
There they are, lying on their stomachs in a field, side-by-side, their heads tilted and touching. Roger’s the one in camo. Dustin’s wearing plaid.
There they are, leaping toward each other in their jorts, exuberant tongues hanging out of their mouths.
Aren’t their boots cute?
And of course they had to make the heart sign.
Kinda gives new meaning to family portrait.
Roger’s wife, Karlee, who is a professional photographer, took the photos in Hot Springs on Sept. 15 but just posted them last week on the Facebook page of her business, Genesis Photography.
“And it has blown up from there!” she told the Kansas City Star in a Facebook message.
As of Wednesday, the photos had scooped up more than 6,700 comments and have been passed around nearly 20,000 times.
“I would say the bromance is real and has always been real for us,” Roger, 31, told THV 11 in Little Rock.
In a joint statement given to the Star by Roger’s wife - they’re viral stars now, remember? - Roger and Dustin, 31, explained why they did this.
And it’s as simple as this: “Just to have a good time and make some people laugh.
“A lot of people want to have a good time and let loose but are afraid (of) what people will think of them. For years we have dressed crazy and went out into public either to social events or to take our moms on a lunch date.”
The cousins said they’d talked about doing a photo shoot together “for so long and just finally did it.”
Plus, Roger figured it might bring his wife some business. The photos going viral caught all of them off guard.
If all those comments people are leaving on Facebook came with sound, it would be one giant, belly-shaking LOL.
If every man on Facebook hasn’t been tagged yet and encouraged to make pictures like these, it’s not from lack of trying.
The guys said in their statement-of-one-voice that they might be cousins, but they’re more like brothers, there for each other in the “tuffest of the tuff times.”
“We have been by each other’s side through the good, the bad, and the ugly,” they said. “When you get us two together there is no telling what’s gonna happen.”
Like making a giant heart by locking hands.
That’s one of their favorite poses.
