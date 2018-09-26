The Latest: Lawmakers put wolves, species law in crosshairs

FILE - This June 29, 2017, file remote camera image released by the U.S. Forest Service shows a female gray wolf and two of the three pups born this year in the wilds of Lassen National Forest in Northern California. Republicans in the U.S. House are pushing legislation that would strip wolves of their federal protections across the contiguous U.S. A House committee on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, is scheduled to consider a slate of changes to the Endangered Species Act, a 1973 law meant to shields plants and animals from possible extinction. (U.S. Forest Service via AP, File)