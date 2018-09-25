Laughter at Trump among a long line of shocking UN moments

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 1974 file photo, Yasser Arafat clasps his arms over his head as he addresses the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters. In 1974, Arafat was invited to represent the Palestine Liberation Organization and his people before the world body, where he made it clear he was ready to use any means for statehood. He spoke of oppressed people and liberation the world over. Wearing his trademark Palestinian keffiyeh scarf, he concluded with an enduring quote: “Today I have come bearing an olive branch and a freedom fighter’s gun. Do not let the olive branch from my hand.” Marty Lederhandler, File AP Photo