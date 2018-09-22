Retrial set for man accused in woman’s burning death

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2017 photograph, Quinton Tellis, center, stands with his defense attorneys Darla Palmer, left, and Alton Peterson, right, near the remains of Jessica Chambers car in Batesville, Miss. Tellis was charged with burning 19-year-old Jessica Chambers to death. The trial ended in a mistrial, but Tells is to be retried in Chambers’ burning death, starting Tuesday, Sept. 25. The Commercial Appeal via AP, Pool, FILE Brad Vest