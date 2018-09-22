In this Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 photo, Smita Depani, center, stands in the apartment she lived in while surveying the damage with her brother-in-law Jayanti Depani, right, and sister-in-law Puspa Manvar in the Starlite Motel they own which was destroyed in the flooding from Hurricane Florence in Spring Lake, N.C.
In this Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 photo, Smita Depani, center, stands in the apartment she lived in while surveying the damage with her brother-in-law Jayanti Depani, right, and sister-in-law Puspa Manvar in the Starlite Motel they own which was destroyed in the flooding from Hurricane Florence in Spring Lake, N.C. David Goldman AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 photo, Smita Depani, center, stands in the apartment she lived in while surveying the damage with her brother-in-law Jayanti Depani, right, and sister-in-law Puspa Manvar in the Starlite Motel they own which was destroyed in the flooding from Hurricane Florence in Spring Lake, N.C. David Goldman AP Photo

National

Florence sweeps away motel and family’s hard work, savings

By DAVID GOLDMAN and JONATHAN DREW Associated Press

September 22, 2018 05:24 AM

SPRING LAKE, N.C.

Hurricane Florence washed away half the rooms at the Starlite Motel in Spring Lake, North Carolina. What's left will probably have to be demolished.

Co-owner Kishor Depani says he and his brothers had saved for years to purchase the property a few months ago. Now they are hoping that the government can help because they didn't have flood insurance.

Depani said in an interview that he and his two brothers invested much of their life savings in the motel about nine months ago. He said that they had paid off little of their mortgage in that short time and estimates that they still owe the bank between $400,000 and $500,000.

  Comments  