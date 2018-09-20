88-year-old says she’s a ‘tough broad’ after carjackers attack her in handicapped spot, cops say

After police say two people violently assaulted and carjacked her in a Walmart parking lot, 88-year-old Gloria Kevelighan is calling herself “a tough broad.”
On Tuesday afternoon, police say the woman had just parked in a handicapped spot at the Walmart in Livonia, Michigan, when two people sneaked up on her from behind, according to WJBK.
Kevelighan told WJBK that the attack “was traumatic but it happened in seconds.”
A 38-year-old man threw the 88-year-old to the ground after punching her in the head, police say, according to WXYZ. The man stole Kevelighan’s purse, police say, and he and a 41-year-old woman jumped into the woman’s car and sped off.
Kevelighan said she tried to fend off the attack — but the man who attacked her was just too strong, according to WXYZ.
“I tried to turn around and sack him with my cane,” she told WXYZ, “because I always said if anybody bothered me I’d use my cane.”
Both suspects, who have not yet been publicly identified by police, were arrested the day of the carjacking, according to WDIV. Police say they used a phone left in the stolen car to track the movements of the alleged carjackers, who are set to be arraigned on Thursday.
Kevelighan said that the carjacking has left her “a mess,” according to The Hometown Life. But she tried to find a silver lining after she was treated a nearby hospital on Tuesday.
“What can I say?” she asked the newspaper. “I’m alive.”
But when it comes to the man who first attacked her, Kevelighan has some choice words.
“I’d kill the son of a b----,” she said, according to The Hometown Life. ““I know you can’t put that on (television), but I would.”
The woman’s Ford Escape and purse were found after the two suspects were arrested, police say, but she is still missing $200, according to The Hometown Life. Now, Kevelighan is warning other senior citizens to “have eyes in the back of your head” when going out in public.
Still, the 88-year-old is grappling with the violent experience that she didn’t see coming.
“He pushed me and I fell flat on my face,” she said, according to WJBK. “I hit my head, I was bleeding and everything.”
