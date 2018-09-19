‘Does it really matter’ if Bert and Ernie aren’t gay, asks Frank Oz. Yes, some say.

For a brief time, Sesame Street’s iconic duo, Bert and Ernie, were out of the closet and at the top of Twitter’s trending list, following the remarks of a former writer for the PBS children’s show in an interview published Sunday.





By Tuesday, Sesame Workshop weighed in with a statement firmly denying that the Muppets have any sexual orientation.

New York Times reporter Liam Stack pointed out that Bert and Ernie’s time out of the closet was a brief one.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Bert and Ernie were gay for one hour and seventeen minutes pic.twitter.com/KKDEfflVN3 — Liam Stack (@liamstack) September 18, 2018

Well-known Muppets puppeteer Frank Oz took to Twitter Tuesday to ask whether it matters if the duo are gay.

“Does it really matter? Why the need to define people as only gay? There’s much more to a human being than just straightness or gayness,” Oz wrote in the tweet.

It seems Mr. Mark Saltzman was asked if Bert & Ernie are gay. It's fine that he feels they are. They're not, of course. But why that question? Does it really matter? Why the need to define people as only gay? There's much more to a human being than just straightness or gayness. — Frank Oz (@TheFrankOzJam) September 18, 2018

Oz went on, in replies, to say that he created the character of Bert.

“I know what and who he is,” he wrote.

Many people tweeted their disagreement with both Oz and Sesame Workshop.

Comedian Rhea Butcher wrote to Oz, “As a gay kid who grew up with immense happiness from your creations, this tweet makes me very sad.”

As a gay kid who grew up with immense happiness from your creations, this tweet makes me so very sad. — rhea butcher (@RheaButcher) September 19, 2018

“‘Best friends’ - yeah whatever,” tweeted Bay Area California State Sen. Scott Wiener, who earlier tweeted “I knew there was a reason I liked Bert & Ernie so much when I was a little gay kid.”

I knew there was a reason I liked Bert & Ernie so much when I was a little gay kid. Welcome to the community, guys! #LGBT — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 18, 2018

“Best friends” - yeah whatever



With time, even the most obstinate employers come around.



Don’t worry, Bert & Ernie, we have your backs!@sesamestreet @SesameErnie @bertsesame https://t.co/KgYB70k5H0 — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 19, 2018

Author John Scalzi tweeted that while Oz might not have created Bert as gay, “a lot of parents feel the same, but then their kids come out anyway.”

Frank Oz says that Bert's not gay and he should know because he created him. I mean, Frank, a lot of parents feel the same, but then their kids come out anyway. https://t.co/iFYHx8gC05 — John Scalzi (@scalzi) September 18, 2018

While Sesame Workshop wrote that Bert and Ernie “remain puppets and do not have a sexual orientation,” many on Twitter were quick to point out another famous Muppets duo, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, whose on-again, off-again relationship has extended across several movies and TV shows.

The whole Bert and Ernie argument aside, I always found it silly that the go-to defense is that the characters don't have sexual orientations. The Muppets long-running storyline is that Miss Piggy and Kermit are an item. Also, who are Baby Bear's parents? https://t.co/Q5nVlOi9nz — Andrew M. Seaman (@andrewmseaman) September 18, 2018

And, in regular Twitter fashion, people were ready with the jokes.

No gay man would ignore his brows this way. ️‍ pic.twitter.com/R19aWjh9Xb — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) September 19, 2018

I've always maintained that whether or not they're having sex the primary reason Ernie and Bert live together is obviously neither one can afford to move — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) September 18, 2018

now my PERSONAL theory is that both Bert and Ernie are the ghosts of those Big Bird could not save come back to haunt him but yeah, it's all up to the viewer — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) September 19, 2018

In response to backlash over Bert and Ernie being outed as a gay couple, Sesame Street has reassured detractors that the puppets have been going through a dry spell since the late 70’s. — MAD Magazine (@MADmagazine) September 19, 2018

Though many were disappointed to see Sesame Workshop shut down Bert and Ernie’s gay relationship, some held out hope for another popular Muppet duo.