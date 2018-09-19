‘No, no, don’t shoot’: As unarmed man backed away, Texas cop fired, bodycam shows

Lyndo Jones begged, “no, no, don’t shoot,” seconds before a Mesquite, Texas, police officer who prosecutors say mistook Jones for a thief pulled the trigger, according to body camera footage played in Dallas County Court Tuesday.
“If you get up, I will shoot you again,” Derick Wiley yells at Jones after the shooting, while Jones lies bleeding on the ground.
Wiley, a 36-year-old 10-year veteran Mesquite police officer at the time of the video, has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the shooting, which took place on Nov. 8, 2017. The trial started Tuesday.
Wiley repeatedly commands Jones to stay on the ground during the incident, the video shows, and can be seen holding Jones down by the shoulders before Jones rolls over onto this back and gets up from the ground.
As Jones began to scoot away from the officer with his hands raised slightly, defying Wiley’s orders, Wiley fires two rounds.
“Shots fired, shots fired,” Wiley calls in to a department dispatcher, before yelling again, “Get on the ground!”
Jones was shot in the stomach and back, according to WFAA, and a resisting arrest charge against him was dropped by Mesquite police less than a week after the shooting. Both Wiley and Jones are black.
Prosecutors said in opening arguments that Wiley mistook Jones for a truck thief while responding to a vehicle robbery call in the 1300 block of South Town East Boulevard, the Associated Press reported. Jones’ lawyers argued that Wiley placed his foot on Jones’ neck, causing a pain that prompted Jones to push away from Wiley and get back on his feet before the shooting.
The truck Wiley suspected Jones of stealing turned out to belong to Jones, according to the Dallas Morning News, and Wiley was fired from MPD later in November.
The aggravated assault charge carries a sentence of between five years and life in prison, and a fine up to $10,000. The trial is expected to run through the week.
