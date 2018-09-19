AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Kim agrees to dismantle main nuke site if US takes steps too
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — The leaders of North and South Korea announced a wide range of agreements Wednesday which they said were a major step toward peace on the Korean Peninsula. But the premier pledge on denuclearization contained a big condition, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stating he'd permanently dismantle his main nuclear complex only if the United States takes corresponding measures.
Compared to the vague language of their two summits earlier this year, Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed in their second day of meetings to an ambitious program meant to tackle soaring tensions last year that had many fearing war as the North tested a string of increasingly powerful weapons.
Kim promised to accept international inspectors to monitor the closing of a key missile test site and launch pad and to visit Seoul soon, and both leaders vowed to work together to try to host the Summer Olympics in 2032.
But while containing several tantalizing offers, their joint statement appeared to fall short of the major steps many in Washington have been looking for — such as a commitment by Kim to provide a list of North Korea's nuclear facilities, a solid step-by-step timeline for closing them down, or an agreement to allow international inspectors to assess progress or discover violations.
The question is whether it will be enough for U.S. President Donald Trump to pick up where Moon has left off. Trump, tweeting about the Korean leaders' agreements, said, "Very exciting!"
Analysis: Summit could be domestic win for S. Korean leader
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Korean leaders' surprisingly substantive summit announcement is a huge step toward a durable peace on the Korean Peninsula — and a Nobel Peace Prize for Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in. No, no, it's the death rattle of the once formidable U.S.-led pressure campaign against the North as it crumbles under the false optimism of inter-Korean engagement. Or maybe it's just the latest empty promise from a North Korean regime famous for backstepping?
How you see the third summit this year between Moon and Kim — and there could be another in the works, with Kim promising to come to Seoul soon — may depend on where you're sitting, both geographically and politically.
The view from Seoul will largely be relief, mixed with a sort of built-in wariness that many here wield as a default reaction to anything having to do with their northern neighbors. South Korea is a deeply divided place politically, with a chasm between conservatives who hate the North and liberals who want to reach out. But for Moon, whose aides have been hinting at his eagerness to secure protection from the North's conventional weapons, this looks like a domestic win, provided the two sides can follow through.
After all, much of what Moon and Kim agreed to on Wednesday — beginning to disarm their border, the world's most heavily armed, removing land mines, setting up buffer zones to prevent accidental skirmishes and dismantling, under outside inspectors' supervision, a North Korean missile launch pad — could tangibly improve South Koreans' safety.
"The South and North today have agreed to remove every threat in all areas of the Korean Peninsula that can cause war," Moon declared as he stood by Kim's side in a guesthouse in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang. "By creating the Korean Peninsula as a permanent space for peace, we will be able to return the normality of our lives."
Ford: FBI should investigate Kavanaugh claim before hearing
WASHINGTON (AP) — Christine Blasey Ford wants the FBI to investigate her allegation that she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before she testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing next week, her lawyers said in a letter to the panel.
The lawyers wrote that Ford, who is now a college professor in California, wants to cooperate with the committee. But in the days since she publicly accused Kavanaugh of the assault when they were teens at a party 35 years ago, the lawyers said, she has been the target of "vicious harassment and even death threats." Her family has relocated, they said.
An FBI investigation "should be the first step in addressing the allegations," the lawyers wrote in the Tuesday letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press.
The development came after President Donald Trump showered sympathy on his embattled nominee and as Senate Republicans and Democrats fought determinedly over who should testify at a high-stakes hearing on the allegation just six weeks before major congressional elections.
Trump has already rejected the idea of bringing in the FBI to reopen its background check of Kavanaugh. Should he order such a review, it would likely delay a confirmation vote until after the election. Republicans hope to have Kavanaugh confirmed by Oct. 1, the start of the next Supreme Court term.
Kavanaugh accuser's colleagues point to her integrity
PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Her studies first brought her West, but for Christine Margaret Blasey Ford, the move to California proved a way to leave behind what had gone wrong in her teenage years in the patrician suburbs of Washington, D.C.
Born into a well-off family in Montgomery County, Maryland, Ford has said she spent years working to recover from an assault as a young girl in that world of prep school parties — by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, she would disclose years later.
Long before she decided to come forward, Ford, now 51, had built a new life for herself in Malibu, Honolulu and the San Francisco Bay area, embracing academia, surfing, cheering on the Stanford football team and taking in outdoor rock concerts.
Ford settled in the Silicon Valley in the 1990s, when the first wave of the tech boom was transforming lives around her and startups were replacing peach orchards. She began working as a research psychologist and biostatistician at Stanford University, one of the most elite universities in the country. She later was hired as a professor in a consortium between Stanford and Palo Alto University. Soon, she married her husband in a nearby coastal town, and they bought a classic Eichler home in Palo Alto and had two sons.
"She is very friendly, outgoing and brilliant, and she is a great mother," said clinical psychologist Erin Heinemeyer, a mentee of Ford's who is also a friend. "I know in general she supports women's rights, and she often stands up for students, and she had expressed concerns to me about other students who might be struggling."
North Carolina gov pleads with storm evacuees to be patient
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — With Wilmington still mostly an island surrounded by Hurricane Florence's floodwaters and people waiting for hours for handouts of necessities like food, North Carolina's governor is pleading with thousands of evacuees to be patient and not return home just yet.
"I know it was hard to leave home, and it is even harder to wait and wonder whether you even have a home to go back to," Gov. Roy Cooper said as officials began distributing supplies to residents of Wilmington, population 120,000.
The death toll rose to at least 37 in three states Tuesday, with 27 fatalities in North Carolina, as Florence's remnants went in two directions: Water flowed downstream toward the Carolina coast, and storms raced through the Northeast, where flash floods hit New Hampshire and New York state .
Cooper warned that the flooding set off by as much as 3 feet (1 meter) of rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places.
"I know for many people this feels like a nightmare that just won't end," he said.
AP Explains: Mueller's legal actions not overlooked by Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Mueller has been busy.
In just the last two weeks, the special counsel has secured the cooperation of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, dispensed with the case of the campaign aide who triggered the Russia probe and signaled he's squeezed all the information he needs out of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
All that activity has not gone unnoticed by Trump.
The president has continued to wage a public-relations war on Mueller, casting his investigation into Russian election interference and possible coordination with Trump associates as a politically motivated witch hunt. In his latest move, Trump is again using his executive power to declassify documents in the Russia probe that he says build a case that the investigation was tainted from the start by bias in the Justice Department and FBI.
Here's where things stand:
Feeling your pain: Presidents tread tricky disaster politics
WASHINGTON (AP) — The politics of natural disasters can be tricky for a president.
Long before President Donald Trump tossed paper towels to storm-stricken Puerto Ricans and denied Hurricane Maria's official death toll, his predecessors struggled to steer the nation through life-and-death emergencies.
To project empathy without looking weak. To show both command and cooperation. To put the focus on victims — but provide leadership, too.
As Trump heads to North Carolina on Wednesday to survey damage from Hurricane Florence, a look back at how presidents have grappled with the challenges and opportunities of disaster politics:
'Up in the air': If displaced by storm, where to call home?
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — As the pounding rains from Hurricane Florence finally ended, Lutrice Garcia left the shelter where she had spent several nights on a cot and tried to head home. But floodwaters from overflowing Crooked Creek covered the road and an emergency responder told her water was seeping into the houses.
The 28-year-old nurse had left photo albums and other important keepsakes stashed on high shelves before she fled Friday. She worried about the wedding dress she plans to wear on her big day in November, still hanging in the closet.
With the creek still rising, Garcia mostly wondered if the home she recently finished repairing from Hurricane Matthew's flood damage in 2016 would once again wind up uninhabitable. Her mother lives nearby, but already has eight other relatives under her roof. If she can't go home, Garcia isn't sure where she'll go.
"It's up in the air. I'm just taking it day by day," Garcia said Tuesday as she returned to the middle school where more than 30 people remained in a disaster shelter in rural Marlboro County in northeast South Carolina.
Officials overseeing evacuations and emergency rescues following Florence's catastrophic crawl across the Carolinas will soon face a long, hard recovery. Among the first tasks: finding temporary housing for thousands whose homes were destroyed or severely damaged by the storm's coastal surge and inland floods.
A year after Maria, Puerto Rican kidney patients fear death
VIEQUES, Puerto Rico (AP) — As weeks turned into months, the seats of the small plane began to empty out.
In the beginning, 15 passengers flew from Vieques to the Puerto Rican mainland — refugees from Hurricane Maria. The storm had ruined the only dialysis center on this tiny island, their home; without treatment, the kidney patients would die.
But the thrice-weekly trips have taken a toll on these frail patients. Five have died in this past year from causes ranging from heart failure to cancer, but advocates insist that the very flights that keep the patients alive have hastened their deaths.
The mortality rate is "a high number," said Angela Diaz, director of the nonprofit Renal Council of Puerto Rico. "We obviously cannot dismiss the fact that these are not appropriate conditions. It's vital that (the government) take action as soon as possible. ... As much as they want to avoid the topic, we have to talk about how we're still doing this one year after Maria."
As dire as the situation may be, it could get worse. A mobile unit, purchased by federal officials to provide dialysis on Vieques, is stuck more than 3,000 miles (4,800 kilometers) away, in California; the Renal Council, which is paying for the dialysis flights, says it will run out of money to do so by month's end.
Woman who helped kidnap Elizabeth Smart to be released
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Elizabeth Smart said Tuesday that she's been assured the woman who helped kidnap her when she was 14 and stood by as she was sexually assaulted will be closely watched when she's released from prison.
In an interview on "CBS This Morning," Smart said she believes Wanda Barzee remains a danger. Barzee is expected to be freed Wednesday after 15 years in custody because Utah authorities had miscalculated the amount of time the 72-year-old woman should serve.
Smart said she doesn't know all the conditions of Barzee's release but that she's been told a federal agent will keep a "close eye" on Barzee and that she would be returned to prison "as soon as she messes up."
Barzee will be under federal supervision for five years. If she violates terms that include required mental health treatment and an order not to contact Smart's family, she would go back to prison.
Smart, now 30, said she has faith in federal probation officers, but lacks faith in Barzee.
