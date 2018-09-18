Six years after he raped her, she saw him at a train station - and started yelling, cops say

Six years after she was forced into a car at gunpoint, raped and threatened with death, an Atlanta woman waiting for a train spotted the man who’d attacked her — and screamed for help, the Fulton County District Attorney said in a news release.
Now 54-year-old Antonio White has been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of rape in September, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
It was August of 2007 when the woman, who was walking home from the H.E. Holmes MARTA train station in Atlanta, saw White drive up beside her and ask if she wanted a ride, according to prosecutors.
She recognized the man from her former neighborhood, so she said yes and the two drove on. But after awhile, she realized he was taking her to an abandoned house, not to her own home, and that there was no way out of the car, officials say.
When White opened her door, she jumped out and tried to run, but he caught up to her, yanked her by the hair and pulled her back into the car at gunpoint before raping her, officials said.
While he was assaulting her, officials say, he told her, “Shut up that screaming (expletive) or I’ll kill you.”
She escaped with her life, and told family and friends she was raped, but always kept the details to herself, prosecutors said. That is, until October 13, 2013, when she was waiting for a train at the bustling central Five Points MARTA station in Atlanta.
“While she waited for the train that day the victim just so happened to spot her attacker for the first time since he sexually assaulted her in 2007,” prosecutors said in a news release. “She was overcome by the moment and began to yell out that he was the man who had raped her six years earlier. Hearing her cries for help, MARTA Police arrested White and turned him over to Atlanta Police.”
Prosecutors said investigators began an investigation which revealed White had committed other assaults and rapes between 1983 and 2008, and that White had a rape and robbery conviction and had pleaded guilty to sexual battery, Fox 5 reported.
“White would typically approach the women on foot and assault the victims in wooded areas,” prosecutors said in the news release.
White was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the AJC reported.
Comments