6,625 greeting cards disappear — then show up in a postal carrier’s car, officials say

When Heather Kyte and her family stopped receiving greeting cards, she told her mail carrier about the missing mail.
“She was like, ‘Oh, really? I don’t know anything about that,’” the Wisconsin woman recalled in a video interview with CBS58.
A lot of Kyte’s family lives outside of Wisconsin, so they send her cards via the postal service, the TV station reported.
“Mother’s Day cards, then Father’s Day cards, then birthday cards (went missing),” Kyte said in the video interview. “Then finally everybody stopped sending us cards.”
But Kyte wasn’t the only Wauwatosa resident who stopped getting greeting cards in the mail for almost a year.
Starting last summer, the U.S. Postal Service received complaints from Wauwatosa residents who said they were not receiving “graduation, wedding, birthday and sympathy cards,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. All the residents were from the 53213 and 53226 zip codes. Those areas got a new postal carrier on March 28, 2017, the Journal Sentinel reported. That was the same month mail started to go missing, according to the report.
When the neighbors recognized that the mail going missing had money inside, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service started an investigation, FOX6 reported.
Then, in an attempt to catch the suspected mail carrier in the act, postal inspectors used an “FBI-style sting,” according to federal records obtained by WISN.
In the sting, investigators sealed a marked $20 bill inside of an envelope that had a transmitter, WISN reported. That transmitter would send a signal if and when the envelope was opened.
The inspectors then placed the blue envelope in a container for postal carrier Ebony Smith’s delivery route on Jan. 25, the Journal Sentinel reported. Smith, 20, was also placed under surveillance.
“While under surveillance, a USPS supervisor first observed Smith rifling through trays assigned to other delivery routes. Smith removed greeting cards, placing them in her tray,” the Journal Sentinel reported after viewing court records. “Shortly thereafter, Smith picked up the mail for her delivery route, including the blue test envelope, and brought it to her assigned postal vehicle.”
When she got to the address where the blue envelope was supposed to be delivered, the transmitter signaled that it had been opened, according to the newspaper.
Investigators approached Smith while she was outside of her vehicle, FOX6 reported, and saw that the $20 was gone. They also saw 23 cards in the front of the vehicle and a bag filled with 31 greeting cards, according to FOX6.
Smith was arrested, ABC reported.
About six months later, on July 24, the USPS was contacted by an auto salvage yard that said workers found mail in the back of a car that was going to be scrapped, the Journal Sentinel reported. Many of the letters were addressed to Smith.
Also in the car were 6,625 First Class greeting card envelopes and 540 personal checks, according to court documents, the Journal Sentinel reported. The cards were postmarked between March 3, 2017 and Jan. 13, 2018.
That car belonged to Smith, CBS58 reported.
Smith has since pleaded guilty to stealing the greeting cards filled with cash, checks and gift cards, according to FOX6. Smith said she took anywhere from $50 to $100 a week, according to the federal records obtained by WISN, and she said she stole to pay bills and support her children.
A sentencing date has not yet beet set, WISN reported.
