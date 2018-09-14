Man left AK-47 out as he fought his girlfriend — and their 4-year-old fired it, Texas cops say

A Galveston, Texas, man was arrested Monday after police said he threatened to kill his girlfriend at their home and then fatally stabbed the family’s cat.

Meanwhile, the man’s 4-year-old son found an AK-47 rifle in the home’s bedroom and fired it in the house, according to police, leaving bullet holes in a dresser and a wall, the Galveston Daily News reports.

Police said Mario Salinas, 27, faces charges of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, terroristic threat to a family member and tampering with physical evidence, the Houston Chronicle reports. Salinas was booked at the Galveston County Jail, where he remains on $47,500 bond.

Police said Salinas stabbed the cat, Snowflake, 12 times with a kitchen knife, the Chronicle reports. No one else was injured.

Early in the day, police said, Salinas threatened to chop up his girlfriend and kill her after he found out she was considering leaving him, the Daily News reports. He also threatened to take the two children the pair had together, and to kill the family’s pets, police said.

The woman left the home and called police from work around 8 a.m. following Salinas’ threats, the department said, telling authorities she feared going back, the Daily News reports. Around 9:45 a.m., others called authorities to report gunshots from the family’s home.

But when officers got to the home, police said that Salinas — and the children and the cat — weren’t there, KHOU reports. Soon Salinas and the children came back, and officers arrested him, according to the TV station.

Animal control officers discovered the dead pet in a nearby alley, and police said there was blood on Salinas’ clothes and shoes when he returned to the home after getting rid of the animal’s body, KTRK reports.

Though Salinas initially told police the 4-year-old killed the cat after finding and firing the AK-47 rifle at the pet, police said a family friend told them Salinas was the real culprit, the Daily News reports.

Police said the boy was able to access the gun because Salinas had removed it from a safe and set it on a bed during his fight earlier in the day with the girlfriend, according to the Daily News. That’s where the child discovered and fired the loaded gun, according to police.