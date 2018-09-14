‘Boom!’ Man threatens to blow up woman who won’t send nude pictures, Okla. cops say

An Oklahoma City woman gave her phone number to a man she met on Wednesday — and within hours, he was texting her death threats, according to police.

Police said that Kenneth Lamonte Lee, 53, approached the woman outside the Walgreens where the woman’s car had broken down, The Oklahoman reports. Lee handed the woman $20, and got her phone number so they could swap text messages, police said.

Later that same day, Lee texted the woman to request that she send him pictures of herself naked, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department probable cause affidavit.

The woman didn’t respond, and that’s when Lee’s threats of violence started, the affidavit said.

“I told u not 2 play me,” Lee wrote to the woman, according to the affidavit, adding that she was “fix’n 2 get blew up.”

The woman believed that Lee was threatening to blow up her apartment building, police said. She messaged him that she doesn’t send naked photos of herself, the affidavit said.

Still, Lee’s threats kept coming, the affidavit said.

“Boom!” Lee texted her, according to the affidavit. “Gone! Boom! Boom!”

Lee said he hoped there weren’t any children in the building, the affidavit said.

Police said Lee also requested that the woman return the $20 to him, The Oklahoman reports.

The woman called police after receiving the messages around 10 p.m. Wednesday, and said she interpreted the messages as threats to either bomb or shoot her, the affidavit said. She also said she feared for her safety.

Lee was arrested Thursday, according to the affidavit. He faces charges of making a bomb threat and threatening acts of violence, the affidavit said.

The Oklahoman reports that Lee is being held in jail on $15,000 bail.

Lee was convicted in 2010 of sexual battery of a person over 16 and forcible sodomy, according to the Oklahoma Sex & Violent Offender Registry. He was also convicted in 1983 on sodomy charges, the online records said.

Lee is a resident of Oklahoma City, the registry said.