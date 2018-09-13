The Latest: Elizabeth Smart wants no contact with kidnapper

FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart looks on during a news conference in Sandy, Utah. Wanda Barzee, a woman convicted of helping a former street preacher kidnap Smart in 2002 will be freed from prison more than five years earlier than expected, a surprise decision that Smart called “incomprehensible” on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo