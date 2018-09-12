‘Miraculous’: Boy survives after meat skewer pierces skull

In this Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 photo provided by Shannon Miller, his son Xavier Cunningham, of Harrisonville, Mo., gives a thumbs up while recovering at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., after surgery to remove a meat skewer that penetrated his skull from his face to the back of his head. Cunningham’s experience happened Saturday, Sept. 8 when yellow jackets attacked him in a tree house and he tumbled from the tree, landing on the skewer. The skewer completely missed his eye, brain, spinal cord and major blood vessels and doctors think he could recover completely. (Shannon Miller via AP) AP