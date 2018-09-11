AP Poll: Voters open to candidates who aren’t very religious

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, a local resident leaves a church after voting in the general election in Cumming, Iowa. Religion’s role in politics and social policies is in the spotlight heading toward the midterm elections, yet relatively few Americans consider it crucial that a candidate be devoutly religious or share their religious beliefs, according to an AP-NORC national poll conducted Aug. 16-20, 2018. Charlie Neibergall AP Photo