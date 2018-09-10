Dallas officer charged with manslaughter for shooting man at his apartment

The Dallas police officer who fatally shot a man in his apartment Thursday night was arrested Sunday night on a manslaughter charge, officials say.
Amber Guyger, 30, was jailed Sunday in Kaufman County at 7:20 p.m. Her bail was set at $300,000. By 8:30 p.m., she was no longer listed in the jail log.
Her attorney did not respond to a request for comment Sunday night.
Guyger, who has been with the Police Department for almost five years, told investigators she mistook Botham Jean's apartment at South Side Flats in the Cedars for her own.
Jean, a PricewaterhouseCoopers employee and native of Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, was pronounced dead at Baylor University Medical Center.
His relatives have joined critics who say Guyger should have been arrested and charged within hours, rather than days.
Shortly before she was taken into custody Sunday, an attorney for Jean's family, S. Lee Merritt, said he had no information about why she hadn't been charged.
Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall had said Saturday that no arrest warrant had been issued because the Texas Rangers, who took over the case Friday, got new information they wanted to investigate.
The arrest warrant was issued after "subsequent coordination with the Dallas County District Attorney's Office," Department of Public Safety Lt. Lonny Haschel said.
DPS officials did not release additional information about the investigation Sunday night.
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings thanked the Rangers on Sunday night for their work on the case.
"I am grateful to Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall for her leadership and foresight in calling for the Rangers to handle the investigation to ensure there was no appearance of bias," he said in a Facebook post. "I also greatly appreciate that our citizens and community leaders were so respectful of the investigative process over these past few days."
(Staff writers Sara Coello and Jennifer Emily contributed to this report.)
