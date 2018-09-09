In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 photo, Trinity CalFire fire fighters keep standing guard along I-5 north of Pollard Flat exit as the spot fires keep burning in the background near Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif. A roaring wildfire that has shut down a stretch of a major interstate in a rural area near the California-Oregon border has nearly doubled in size. The blaze in California’s Shasta-Trinity National Forest is burning out of control and crews Saturday, Sept. 8, are scrambling to prevent it from reaching mountain communities to the north.
In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 photo, Trinity CalFire fire fighters keep standing guard along I-5 north of Pollard Flat exit as the spot fires keep burning in the background near Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif. A roaring wildfire that has shut down a stretch of a major interstate in a rural area near the California-Oregon border has nearly doubled in size. The blaze in California’s Shasta-Trinity National Forest is burning out of control and crews Saturday, Sept. 8, are scrambling to prevent it from reaching mountain communities to the north. The Record Searchlight via AP Hung T. Vu
National

Wildfire threat keeps California highway closed Sunday

The Associated Press

September 09, 2018 12:01 PM

SHASTA-TRINITY NATIONAL FOREST, Calif.

A highway running the length of California remains closed near the Oregon border where a wildfire continues to rage.

Authorities Sunday had no reopening date for a 45-mile (72-kilometer) section of Interstate 5 north of Redding. The stretch closed Wednesday as flames flanked the roadway and burned several big-rig trucks.

Although the wrecks have been cleared, the 41,000-acre fire remains a threat as it chews through timber and brush in and around Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

As of Sunday morning, the blaze had devoured 63.9 square miles (165 ½ square kilometers). Trucks and other traffic are using a smaller road that has added 100 miles or more to the journey.

Meanwhile, another fire that began Saturday in the Napa County woodlands has prompted evacuations and threatens about 180 homes.

