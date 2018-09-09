Food truck owner may refuse to serve cops — ‘for the safety’ of her customers

A food truck owner in Detroit said her employees “reserve the right to refuse service to cops” — and she is doing so “for the safety” of her customers, according to a Facebook post.

“On this street corner I encounter all types and the only type that has ever purposely intimidated me is DPD (the Detroit Police Department),” Rocky’s Road Brew in Detroit posted to Facebook on Sept. 7. “The majority of my neighbors, customers, and myself do not feel safe around law enforcement agents ... “

So, after talking with lawyers, the owner said she is “well within my rights to refuse service to law enforcement agents.”

“This for the safety of my neighbors and customers (who have all become friends) and myself,” the post continued.

The owner, Rocky Coronado, confirmed to The Detroit News that she was the one who posted the message to Facebook, but she did not discuss the post with the newspaper.

“If you can read (the Facebook post), you know what the story is,” Coronado said, according to The Detroit News.

The post drew lots of controversy.

“and we reserve the right to blacklist your business and to tell everyone else to do the same,” Benjamin Ku wrote.

“Well well well,” Kathryn Allen commented. “I’m starting a full out boycott of your business until your shut down!”

Others, though, supported Coronado and her food truck.

“I love this sign and policy,” Chris Green said. “I wish more businesses would implement this great policy. Nobody wants those evil pigs around. We wanna be able to eat in peace and not have cowards with guns who hide behind a badge around. I 100 percent support this!!!!”

“Wonderful!” Lorie Meacham wrote. “I wish more businesses had the courage to make a stand!”

Detroit Police Chief James Craig told The Detroit News that his officers have said Coronado has been “uncooperative and rude” when they are investigating crimes in the area of her food truck.

“She has clearly shown disdain for police; the million-dollar question is: Why? We’d like to know what the issue is, and would like to sit down and talk to her about her concerns,” he told the newspaper. “I don’t agree with what she’s putting on Facebook, but if she ever needs help we’ll give her the same service we’d give anyone else.”

One day after posting that the food truck can refuse service to police and other law enforcement agencies, the owner posted about an incident that she said happened on Friday. The Detroit News reported that the incident is what sparked the Sept. 7 post.

In the follow-up post, Coronado wrote, “I do not serve law enforcement.” So when two people with bulletproof vests and badges came up to order on Friday, she said the truck was closed, according to the post.

“Not feeling confrontational, I meekly told her that I don’t serve law enforcement,” the post said. “She told me she was (with) the humane society and that we probably have the same political ideas.”

Rocky’s Road Brew has a vegan menu, according to the Facebook page.

After hearing the woman was with the humane society, Coronado said she “was ready to rectify the situation but she quickly became belligerent. She took her phone out and stated taking pictures ... THATS WHEN I REFUSED HER SERVICE and asked her to leave,” the post said.

After receiving “hate and slander” on her first post, Coronado thanked those who supported her.

“As a brown queer person in America, I am well aware that my very being is a threat to Amerikkka and its lineage of genocide, fragility, and hate,” she wrote on the post. “My very existence is my resistance and just like my ancestors, I am resilient. So despite the hate and slander, I am well. I wanted to thank everyone for the emotional labor (these creeps cannot be reasoned with) and support.”

Earlier this year, a coffee shop in Oakland announced that it would be refusing service to police officers, the San Francisco Gate reported.

“I think their position is very clear that they don’t want the police in there, and I can respect that,” Sgt. Bryan Hubbard told The Gate. “If they do call the police for any need, we’re going to respond professionally and give them the same level of service as anyone else regardless of their position.”

And in Louisiana, deputies said a Burger King refused them when they tried to order in a drive thru, WBRZ reported.