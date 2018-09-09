Wilmington, NC is in the center of Florence’s latest path. Storm will be ‘dangerous’

The latest projection for the path of Tropical Storm Florence is centered on Wilmington, North Carolina, adding more urgency to the State of Emergency declared in the two Carolinas.

NOAA is predicting it will be at hurricane status on Sunday and a “dangerous major hurricane” by the time it reaches the coast later this week.

On Sunday morning, the storm had maximum winds of 70 mph, NOAA tweeted at 8 a.m.

“A period of rapid strengthening (is expected) within the next 12-36 hours,” NOAA says. “This means that Florence is likely to be a very powerful hurricane as it moves over the western Atlantic toward the southeastern United States.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The storm’s winds will be at 74 mph to 110 mph when it reaches hurricane status. For “major hurricane” status, the wind speeds must be greater than 110 mph, says NOAA.

Florence continues to defy easy prediction, but the latest projection is landfall in the Wilmington area at 2 a.m. Friday, but the Carolinas will feel the storm far in advance of that, NOAA is predicting.

Winds will begin hitting the Carolina coast 8 p.m. Wednesday and the middle of the two states by 8 a.m. Thursday, NOAA says.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore began asking visitors to stay out of the ocean on Saturday in anticipation of dangerous rip currents associated with Hurricane Florence swells.

Thru Wednesday, we'll also be watching Isaac and Helene in the tropical Atlantic along with #Florence ... all should be hurricanes coincidentally.



Helene really spins away off the coast of Africa in this GIF of atmospheric moisture from GFS 00z updating now. pic.twitter.com/x2lq5hEFs6 — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) September 9, 2018