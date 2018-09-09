Republic of Texas diplomats are honored in Paris and London. Why not in Washington?

WASHINGTON – Thousands of people walk through the plaza of a colonnaded office building along Pennsylvania Avenue every day, unaware of the history-changing bit of Texas lore that hides in plain sight.
But Kitty Hoeck knows what's there.
It is a lost landmark of the Republic of Texas Legation in Washington.
And Hoeck is the unlikely heroine reviving that legacy, devoting countless hours to finding and marking the long-since bulldozed and all-but-forgotten diplomatic sites where Texans flocked in the mid-1800s to secure their country's annexation by the then-foreign nation of the United States.
"I'm a retired preschool teacher," said the 64-year-old Virginia resident, who is part of the Washington-area chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, even though she is not from the state. "I have time on my hands."
That these legations – diplomatic offices and living quarters similar to embassies – have disappeared from the map may come as a shock to Texas' proud citizens.
The diplomats, a roll call of famous Texas families, are described by one historian as helping "write a significant chapter in the history of the U.S." Their lack of recognition in D.C. is all the more galling given that similar Texas outposts are honored in London and Paris.
Hoeck is righting that wrong, using her cheerful persistence and some experts' friendly assistance to track down the location of eight sites where Texas diplomats set up shop.
Her effort to erect markers to this history will notch its first victory next month. The U.S. Navy Memorial, which is at or near the site of Hunt's boarding house, will unveil a plaque inside its heritage center to honor the diplomat who was also secretary of the Texas Navy.
But Hoeck doesn't want to stop there.
She's reached all the way to Congress to explore what would be the monumental feat of installing of something more prominent near the National Mall. In Texas' congressional delegation, she's found lawmakers eager for the fight.
"I've got six months left in Congress," Rep. Ted Poe, R-Texas, said this summer. "We're gonna try to get the Texas posse to see what we can do about getting our marker."
This quest started with a Google search.
The Washington-area chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas formed about four years ago. Hoeck, an Oklahoman by birth, was admitted because an ancestor moved to Texas before the revolution that made it an independent country in 1836.
One of the chapter's first projects seemed simple enough: find and honor the Texas Legation.
The Texas Republic, after all, is well-known for having preserved the French Legation in Austin. The Texas markers in Britain and France proved that the task was achievable. The London site is even well-known enough to inspire a specialty whiskey made by a Texas distiller.
But an online query by Hoeck, the chapter's historian, produced next to nothing.
No address. No map. No sketches. No listing in Atlas Obscura or other online repositories of such curiosities. No resolution in a Washington Post article published in 2012 that sought to answer just this question.
Hoeck's best clue was a reference to Kenneth Stevens, a Texas Christian University professor who edited a book about the Texas Legation papers.
"Maybe he knows the address," she said she thought.
Stevens knew that and a good bit more.
He and experts at the Texas State Library and Archives Commission are foremost authorities on that trove of diplomatic documents.
Among Stevens' most significant tips was that the Texas Legation wasn't a fixed place like the august compounds that now line Embassy Row.
Washington of the mid-1800s was a fetid, dirty and largely unfinished mess. An ill-designed canal through the city center carried raw sewage. Ramshackle taverns, brothels and other establishments filled the space between the White House and the Capitol.
It was not a place where diplomats, lawmakers and other part-time inhabitants were eager to put down roots.
"Nobody was going to buy a house and live here when they were here only a couple months at a time," said Jane Levey, chief historian at the Historical Society of Washington, D.C., conceding that the city would've still seemed cosmopolitan compared to the Texas Hill Country of that era.
Boarding houses thrived instead – providing venues of varying quality for, among other things, Texas' diplomatic delegation. Mrs. Page's, opposite Centre Market, for Hunt. Gadsby's Hotel for Anson Jones. Mrs. Lawrence's for Bernard E. Bee. Mrs. Bowen's for Isaac Van Zandt.
Hoeck had enough clues to get going.
She pored over directories, maps and other historical accounts at the National Archives and the historical society. Experts there and in Texas helped her make sense of the obscure listings. The state archives even turned up a $66 bill that Gadsby's Hotel sent to the legation for Jones' room.
"I've became pretty obsessed with it," Hoeck said.
The Texas envoys in Washington were mostly devoted to recognition of independence from Mexico, and then annexation by the U.S.
Stevens wrote last year about that delicate and often halting diplomacy. He noted that Texas' annexation led to the Mexican-American War, which led to the acquisition of New Mexico and California, which stoked national divisions over slavery, which set the stage for the Civil War.
Hoeck said that broader significance has "kind of been lost."
"It's more than just a Texas thing," she said.
Such import isn't reflected on today's D.C. streetscape, where the bustling boarding houses of yore have been replaced by gleaming office towers. But some serendipitous Texas ties remain.
One site used by Van Zandt is across the street from The Dallas Morning News' Washington bureau. A few are clustered a couple blocks from a popular Texas-style barbecue joint. Yet another Van Zandt spot now houses the University of Texas System's offices in Washington.
"What was really interesting to me is that we've always viewed ourselves as a bit of a Texas embassy here in town," said Bill Shute, the UT System's vice chancellor for federal relations, who years ago had searched for the legation sites before giving up in frustration.
Hoeck leveraged those connections in her pursuit of finding recognition for Texas' now-invisible diplomatic past.
Hoeck ran into dead ends elsewhere, in large part because a bureaucratic maze of government offices, agencies and commissions.
Most daunting have been the hurdles to installing a bona fide outdoor historical marker near the National Archives, which is near the location of multiple legation sites. Desperate for help, she wrote to members of Texas' congressional delegation almost on a lark.
The call to action resonated. Poe, Rep. John Culberson, Rep. Lloyd Doggett, and Rep. Bill Flores stepped forward to pitch in.
"I'm all over it," said Culberson, who is a House Appropriations subcommittee chairman.
