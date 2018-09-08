Massive boom will corral Pacific Ocean’s plastic trash

FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, Dutch innovator Boyan Slat poses for a portrait next to a pile of plastic garbage prior to a press conference in Utrecht, Netherlands. Engineers will deploy a trash collection device to corral plastic litter floating between California and Hawaii in an attempt to clean up the world’s largest garbage patch in the heart of the Pacific Ocean. The 2,000-foot (600-meter) long floating boom will be towed Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, from San Francisco to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, an island of trash twice the size of Texas. The system was created by The Ocean Cleanup, an organization founded by Slat. Peter Dejong, File AP Photo